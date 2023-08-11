Elon Musk reveals surprising location for fight with Mark Zuckerberg

It appears the highly anticipated fight between tech giants Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg is actually going to happen, but Musk says the event will take place overseas.

Musk tweeted on Friday that his fight with Zuckerberg will be held in Rome, Italy. While the exact location was not revealed, the billionaire hinted that he and Zuckerberg will square off at the Colosseum.

The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023

“The fight will be managed by my and Zuck’s foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta. Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location,” Musk wrote.

Musk added that “everything done will pay respect to the past and present of Italy” and all proceeds from the fight will benefit veterans.

TMZ reported back in June that an Italian official contacted Zuckerberg about the possibility of hosting the fight in Italy. UFC president Dana White was said to be involved in the discussions, but Musk said Friday that the fight will not be managed by UFC. It is unclear what, if any, involvement White has.

The Colosseum, one of the seven wonders of the world, can only host a few hundred spectators with temporary seating. It is rare for events to be held inside the ancient structure, with many taking place just outside of it.

An exact fight date for Zuckerberg vs. Musk has not been revealed, but the Facebook founder has been training and looks ready to go.