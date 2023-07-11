Mark Zuckerberg looking ripped in photo with UFC champion

Mark Zuckerberg may have the image of a computer nerd since he founded Facebook, but he is trying to change the perception of him — and being successful at doing so.

Zuckerberg has gotten into jiu-jitsu training and even competed at an MMA event recently. He also has been in the news for accepting a challenge from Elon Musk to fight.

Since the two high-profile technology company founders went public with their fight desires, various famous MMA figures have come out and made offers to train the men.

Musk has been training with some famed fighters, while Zuckerberg spent some time with Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanovski recently. Adesanya shared some photos on his Twitter page.

🏆🏆🏆

No fugazi with Mark 🦈

This is Serious Business‼️ pic.twitter.com/nraS4DrvuO — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) July 11, 2023

Zuckerberg looked pretty ripped and fit in the photos.

While nobody is going to say he can hang with a UFC middleweight champion like Adesanya any time soon, Zuckerberg does not look anything like a pushover.