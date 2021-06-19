 Skip to main content
‘Free Dave Portnoy’ trends after Barstool Sports founder suspended from Twitter

June 18, 2021
by Larry Brown

Dave Portnoy

A hashtag saying “Free Dave Portnoy” trended on Twitter Friday after the Twitter account for Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy was suspended.

Portnoy has 2.5 million followers on the platform and is an influential figure. Here is how his account looked when it was suspended:

There was some speculation that a Twitter post led to the issue:

There was also speculation that there was some sort of inside publicity stunt after a photo of Portnoy and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey was shared.

An hour or so after the suspension, Portnoy’s Twitter feed started to repopulate. Portnoy also announced that he was “back.”

Maybe there really was nothing going on at all.

