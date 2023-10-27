‘Jeopardy!’ contestants embarrass themselves on sports category

Sports fans may not be able to tell you all the elements on the periodic table or what year the Magna Carta was created, but they sure as heck know what position Bill Russell, Bob Gibson and Jerry Rice played. Unfortunately, we cannot say the same for some geniuses on “Jeopardy!”

There was a “Hall of Famer by Position” category on the episode of “Jeopardy!” that aired on Thursday. In the category, several famous Hall of Fame athletes were named per clue, and the contestants had to identify which position those athletes played.

One contestant was able to correctly identify for $200 that Joe Montana and Joe Namath were quarterbacks. But the rest of the category was a disaster. Take a look.

More sports trouble on Jeopardy! The contestants went 1-for-5 in the "Hall of Famer by position" category. 🏀⚾️🏈🏒😬 pic.twitter.com/LdfGXYmzb4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 27, 2023

I’m not expecting everyone to know about Gump Worsley and Shrimp Worters, but Jerry Rice and Randy Moss? Bill Walton and Bill Russell? Bob Feller, Bob Lemon and Bob Gibson? Come on, you’re killing me, guys!

They might not know what sport Babe Ruth played, but they probably could name you five foods that start with the letter Q. And there’s the rub.