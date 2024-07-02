Joey Chestnut announces a new plan for July 4th

Joey Chestnut has a new plan for July 4th that will still involve him sucking down hot dogs.

Chestnut was banned last month from participating in the annual July 4 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest due to a conflicting endorsement deal. Chestnut and Major League Eating (MLE), which runs the Nathan’s contest, were unable to work out a compromise, which left the 40-year-old looking for a new competition.

Not only will Chestnut compete against Takeru Kobayashi in a Netflix event in September, but Chestnut has alternative plans for July 4.

Chestnut’s X account posted a note on Tuesday saying that the competitive eater will be eating all-beef hot dogs at Ft. Bliss on July 4. Chestnut will be competing against four soldiers at the military base in El Paso, Texas. Chestnut will televise the competition via his YouTube channel.

This 4th will be a little different, but I'll still be eating a whole lot of all-beef hot dogs!🌭🇺🇸🌭🇺🇸 I'm stoked to be going to Ft. Bliss, where I'll be eating against four of their finest soldiers. Watch live on my YouTube channel: https://t.co/Dy6TB796DQ

Starts at 5pm ET — Joey Chestnut (@joeyjaws) July 2, 2024

How big of an audience Chestnut brings in for the event remains to be seen. But he will be putting on a show for those who love to watch him down hot dogs on July 4.