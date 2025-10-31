Livvy Dunne is making money off of her embarrassing TV moment

Livvy Dunne had an embarrassing moment on live television last month while she was enthusiastically cheering for her boyfriend Paul Skenes, and the former LSU gymnast has found a way to profit from it.

Dunne was seated in a luxury box for Skenes’ final start of the 2025 season, in which he threw six shutout innings to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a win over the Cincinnati Reds and solidify himself as the favorite to win the NL Cy Young Award. Dunne was shown on the TV broadcast multiple times going crazy for her longtime boyfriend as he dominated Reds hitters.

At one point, Dunne raised her arms over her head and paused for a moment. She was wearing a white shirt and had some armpit stains going on, which led to fans mocking her. Dunne took the needling in stride and even had a funny response.

Then on Thursday, Dunne announced via social media that she has a new partnership with Secret deodorant. She shared a brief ad in which she touted the deodorant for fighting “stress, gym and the ‘oh no, I just went viral’ sweat.”

There are very few people who could turn their embarrassing pit stains into an endorsement opportunity, but it is hardly a surprise that Dunne is one of them. Whether she is dressed elegantly at a horse race or sweating through a shirt during a baseball game, Dunne always seems to find a way to make it work.