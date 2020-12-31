OJ Simpson goes viral for ‘MAGA’ hat in Christmas photo

OJ Simpson wished his Twitter followers a Merry Christmas to celebrate the holiday on Friday, but there was one aspect of his photo that drew attention.

In the background of The Juice’s photo were a few items on a shelf. One of the items was a “MAGA” hat, which is the hat for President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign.

Cassius and I wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. pic.twitter.com/oTDw853veg — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) December 25, 2020

Trump is both beloved and despised by millions, so the hat is a symbol of great polarization. Needless to say, it produced some extreme reactions, especially when you consider Simpson is an alleged double-murderer.

Is it sad that THAT is what made me lose respect for OJ? — Dan (@thebreadlord) December 25, 2020

Worst thing he has ever done and I can’t think of a close second — Phil Harfman (@PhilHarfman) December 25, 2020

This is the kind of craziness you get on Twitter.

On a related note, if you’re actually following Simpson on Twitter, you have problems, unless you’re hoping for more tweets like this.