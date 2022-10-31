Tony Hawk crushed it with great Halloween costume

Fans of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” will love the costume Tony Hawk wore for Halloween on Monday.

The skateboarding legend shared a photo on his Twitter account of himself dressed as Larry David. Hawk had an appropriate caption too: “Happy Halloween! Do you respect wood? I revere wood.”

Happy Halloween! Do you respect wood? I revere wood. pic.twitter.com/gsonooziIu — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) October 31, 2022

The outfit is perfect, and the hair and glasses really makes it look like LD. The caption is a great reference to one of Larry David’s bits from season 7 of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Hawk is known for some of his humor on social media. This time he delivered a great costume.