Tony Hawk crushed it with great Halloween costume

October 31, 2022
by Larry Brown
Tony Hawk smiles

Feb 9, 2020; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Tony Hawk arrives at the 92nd Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

Fans of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” will love the costume Tony Hawk wore for Halloween on Monday.

The skateboarding legend shared a photo on his Twitter account of himself dressed as Larry David. Hawk had an appropriate caption too: “Happy Halloween! Do you respect wood? I revere wood.”

The outfit is perfect, and the hair and glasses really makes it look like LD. The caption is a great reference to one of Larry David’s bits from season 7 of “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Hawk is known for some of his humor on social media. This time he delivered a great costume.

