Umpire has black eye after being punched by mother after softball game

Parents seem to be running wild with uncontrollable rage against umpires and referees, if recent actions tell us anything.

Kristi Moore works as a softball umpire in Mississippi. She drew attention this week after she shared a photo on Facebook Sunday night of a black eye she said she received from a parent who punched her in the parking lot after a softball game.

“Ssoooo, this is embarrassing if I’m going to be open and honest about it. But, it’s real life and it’s unfortunate that it has gotten to this place,” Moore wrote.

“The next time you go to a tournament and you only have one umpire on the field…this is why. When you have brand new umpires on the field that may not know everything they should know yet…..this is why. When you don’t feel you have the quality of umpires you should….this is why. When the day comes that your kid can’t play a ballgame because there are no longer officials to call it….THIS.IS.WHY.

“Before you post the next ‘funny’ meme about umpires that suck, or are blind, or have missed callls on their phone or whatever it is, before you post about how an umpire was so awful and terrible and lost the game for you…….why don’t you sign up? Get on out there and give it a go.

“I got punched coming off a field last night. There is no excuse for this. If you think this is ok, please remove yourself from my friend list.

“Umpires are not perfect. We never will be. But guess what? No one is.”

Moore was punched by Kiara Thomas in the parking lot of the Laurel Sportsplex following a softball game between 12-year-olds that Moore umpired.

Magnolia State Live provided some details of what transpired.

“After Thomas was asked to leave the game by a coach because of her cursing, Thomas allegedly waited to confront Moore after the game,” the report said.

Thomas was arrested and charged with assault. She was fined $422.25 and released by police.

Unfortunately, we also saw an incident at a youth baseball game on Saturday in Texas where an umpire was assaulted too.