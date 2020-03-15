pixel 1
Video: Arnold Schwarzenegger, his donkey and mini-horse have a message for you

by Larry Brown

Arnold Schwarzenegger went viral on Sunday night after putting out a video urging people to stay inside.

The former Governor of California was seated at a table as he spoke, and he was surrounded by a pet donkey Lulu and mini-horse Whiskey.

Schwarzenegger told people not to go out or go to restaurants, which follows the new rules in California announced by the state’s current governor, Gavin Newsom. Newsom announced on Sunday that all bars, wineries and brewpubs must be closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is a good reminder that if you have a message you want to go viral, just deliver it with a mini-horse and donkey by your side (and in a headlock).


