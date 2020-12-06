Matthew Berry has COVID-19, will not be on ‘Fantasy Football Now’

Matthew Berry will not appear on ESPN’s “Fantasy Football Now” on Sunday because he has COVID-19.

Berry announced on Twitter Saturday that he tested positive for the virus and is recovering at home. He says he has minor symptoms so far.

Early this week, I tested positive for COVID. I am experiencing minor symptoms & continue to isolate at home while I recover. I consider myself extremely fortunate. I won’t be on #FFNow tomorrow but I look forward to returning to my normal schedule soon. Love you all. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) December 5, 2020

Berry, 50, has been at ESPN since 2007 and is their Senior Fantasy Sports Analyst. He appears on “Fantasy Football Now,” which airs on Sunday mornings during NFL season to help fantasy football players with their roster decisions.

Field Yates, Mike Clay, Damien Woody, and Stephania Bell are the other cast members for the show.