 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, December 5, 2020

Matthew Berry has COVID-19, will not be on ‘Fantasy Football Now’

December 5, 2020
by Larry Brown

Matthew Berry

Matthew Berry will not appear on ESPN’s “Fantasy Football Now” on Sunday because he has COVID-19.

Berry announced on Twitter Saturday that he tested positive for the virus and is recovering at home. He says he has minor symptoms so far.

Berry, 50, has been at ESPN since 2007 and is their Senior Fantasy Sports Analyst. He appears on “Fantasy Football Now,” which airs on Sunday mornings during NFL season to help fantasy football players with their roster decisions.

Field Yates, Mike Clay, Damien Woody, and Stephania Bell are the other cast members for the show.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus