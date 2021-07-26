Nastia Liukin embracing ‘puffy shirt’ look for Olympics coverage

Nastia Liukin is part of NBC’s Olympics coverage, and she went viral on Saturday for her outfit.

Liukin was wearing a very puffy formal button down shirt when calling the gymnastics action for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Nastia Liukin appears to be wearing one of Johnny Weir's outfits pic.twitter.com/Fd2paIEwig — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) July 25, 2021

It's so awkward when you're watching the #Olympics coverage and @NastiaLiukin is wearing the same shirt as you. #OlympicGames pic.twitter.com/T9xaiI4MRa — Mike Brand (@miketheidealist) July 25, 2021

The shirt reminded many of Jerry Seinfeld’s infamous “puffy shirt.”

Watching Men’s Gymnastics on NBC, Nastia Liukin… pic.twitter.com/cykzHM8dbQ — Randy David Shinn Jr (@rjashinn) July 25, 2021

Others said the shirt was similar to something Prince would wear.

Perhaps this is a part of a plan from Liukin, who has been making some bold fashion choices.

TONIGHT AT 10P (Wednesday) on @NBCDFW : I’m talking to North Texan Nastia Liukin about commentating her second Olympics (gymnastics) and the importance of her role for the viewers w/ no fans in stands. Meantime check out all things #TokyoOlympics here: https://t.co/wKm6T2PFcY pic.twitter.com/PWCVSmNJbl — 𝙻𝚊𝚞𝚛𝚊 𝙰. 𝙷𝚊𝚛𝚛𝚒𝚜 (@LauraHarrisNBC5) July 22, 2021

Liukin, 31, won five medals in gymnastics at the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing, including gold in the all-around. The accomplished former gymnast retired in 2012 and has provided Olympics analysis for NBC since then.