Nastia Liukin embracing ‘puffy shirt’ look for Olympics coverage

July 25, 2021
by Larry Brown

Nastia Liukin puffy shirt

Nastia Liukin is part of NBC’s Olympics coverage, and she went viral on Saturday for her outfit.

Liukin was wearing a very puffy formal button down shirt when calling the gymnastics action for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The shirt reminded many of Jerry Seinfeld’s infamous “puffy shirt.”

Others said the shirt was similar to something Prince would wear.

Perhaps this is a part of a plan from Liukin, who has been making some bold fashion choices.

Liukin, 31, won five medals in gymnastics at the 2008 Summer Games in Beijing, including gold in the all-around. The accomplished former gymnast retired in 2012 and has provided Olympics analysis for NBC since then.

