Report: 10 women have filed police complaints against Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson is not currently facing any criminal charges stemming from the sexual assault allegations against him, but several women have now filed complaints with the police.

Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, told ESPN’s John Barr on Monday that 10 women have made formal complaints to the Houston Police Department. Eight of those women are among the 22 who have filed civil lawsuits against Watson, while two are not involved in the suits.

Hardin says Watson’s legal team is fully cooperating with the Houston police and the Harris County District Attorney’s office. They also plan to cooperate with the NFL when the criminal investigation concludes.

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the 22 women who have filed lawsuits against Watson, said in a statement to ESPN that “almost half of these women have given sworn statements to the police, and almost half have spoken to the NFL’s investigative team.” He also called the processes with the police and the NFL “very lengthy,” which has created uncertainty with Watson’s situation.

Depositions for the alleged victims in the lawsuits have not yet been scheduled, but they will not begin before September. Watson will not be deposed until February 2022.

Settlements are always possible, but Hardin has been adamant that Watson will not sign any settlement that includes a confidentiality agreement.

“I do not want anybody to be saying that this guy paid off women to stay quiet and so, if there ever was a settlement of any kind, it would have to be public and therefore both sides, [Watson] and the women, would be able to say to the world at large whatever they wanted,” Hardin told ESPN.

Hardin also insisted there several NFL teams that are “ready to jump now” at the opportunity to trade for Watson, even with numerous legal issues pending.

A report on Monday claimed the Texans are open to trading Watson, but the asking price is still very high. Teams will likely want to wait until they can at least be sure no criminal charges will be filed against the star quarterback. It also remains possible that Watson will be suspended or placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, which complicates things further.