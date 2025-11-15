2 teams mentioned as possibilities for Kyler Murray

As the Arizona Cardinals navigate a turbulent 2025 season, quarterback Kyler Murray’s long-term future with the franchise hangs in the balance, with ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler predicting a likely departure after 2026.

Currently sidelined by a foot injury, Murray has posted a middling 44.3 QBR — ranking 26th league-wide — amid Arizona’s 1-3 stretch with backup Jacoby Brissett under center, where the offense has averaged 24.8 points per game compared to 20.6 in Murray’s starts.

Murray’s $230.5 million extension, signed in 2022, carries steep financial implications: $36.8 million guaranteed in 2026 and a potential $19.5 million vesting for 2027, forcing a pivotal decision by March.

Despite seven seasons yielding just one winning record and no playoff victories, Fowler views Murray as an “immense talent” ripe for reclamation elsewhere, likening him to resurgent veterans such as Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, and Daniel Jones.

Among suitors, the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns emerge as potential fits.

Both face quarterback instability — the Jets with a failing reclamation project in Justin Fields and Cleveland in their never-ending QB cycle — positioning them for Murray’s dual-threat upside.

Fowler highlights these openings as ideal for a fresh start, though trading Murray’s cap-heavy deal remains a hurdle, potentially requiring Arizona to absorb dead money.

A change of scenery could unlock Murray’s Heisman pedigree, but suitors must weigh the risks against his inconsistent output. As whispers intensify, the Jets and Browns loom large in speculation — a place all too familiar for both franchises.