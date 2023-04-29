 Skip to main content
2023 NFL Draft sets quarterbacks record

April 29, 2023
by Larry Brown
Bryce Young holds a ball

Sep 17, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) prior to the game against Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterbacks have never been more valuable in the NFL as they are now, and the results of the 2023 NFL Draft reflect that.

Partway through the first five rounds of the NFL Draft, a record had been set as 12 quarterbacks were selected. That was the most of the common draft era (1967-present).

Bryce Young was the first quarterback taken (No. 1 overall), followed by CJ Stroud (No. 2) and Anthony Richardson (No. 4). Then there was a drop to the second round, where Will Levis went (No. 33). After that, the next quarterback didn’t go until the third round when the Lions took Hendon Hooker (No. 68).

Here are the 12 quarterbacks drafted in the first five rounds in 2023.

1 (1) Bryce Young – Carolina Panthers
1 (2) C.J. Stroud – Houston Texans
1 (4) Anthony Richardson – Indianapolis Colts
2 (33) Will Levis – Tennessee Titans
3 (68) Hendon Hooker – Detroit Lions
4 (127) Jake Haener – New Orleans Saints
4 (128) Stetson Bennett – Los Angeles Rams
4 (135) Aidan O’Connell – Las Vegas Raiders
5 (139) Clayton Tune – Arizona Cardinals
5 (140) Dorian Thompson-Robinson – Cleveland Browns
5 (149) Sean Clifford – Green Bay Packers
5 (164) Jaren Hall – Minnesota Vikings

The quarterbacks range from ones teams are banking will be their franchise QB like Young, Stroud and Richardson, to guys who will be fighting for possible second and third-string jobs.

Not only were there a great deal of quarterbacks taken in total during the first five rounds, but the three QBs in the first five picks also tied a record.

Now comes the fun part of waiting to see who will develop and become stars or busts.

2023 NFL Draft
