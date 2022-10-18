3-time Pro Bowl tight end announces his retirement from NFL

After 14 seasons in the NFL, one tight end is saying, “That’s all, folks.”

Longtime Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker announced Tuesday that he is officially retiring from the league. Walker will retire as a member of the Titans.

“To be able to retire with the Titans means a lot because I feel like those were my best years,” he said in a statement. “I am honored to go out as a Titan. They gave me the opportunity to play my best football and go out there and do what I do best, and that’s to be a dog. I am glad I’m able to retire as a Titan.”

Walker, 38, played with the Titans for seven seasons from 2013 to 2019. He made three Pro Bowls in Tennessee and posted a 1,000-yard season in 2015. Prior to that, Walker spent seven seasons in San Francisco, playing both the tight end and fullback positions for the 49ers.

Retirement was a bit of a formality as Walker had not played since the 2019 season due to ankle issues. But officially wrapping up his career as a Titan is very fitting for Walker, who had become an outspoken leader for the team over the years.