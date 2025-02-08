49ers add former head coach to their staff

The San Francisco 49ers have added a former NFL head coach to their staff.

The Niners are hiring Gus Bradley to their staff, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported on Friday. Bradley, 58, will serve in an assistant head coach role. Most of his background comes from the defensive side of the ball.

Bradley was the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks from 2009-2012. He became the Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coach from 2013-2016 but went just 14-48.

Since his firing by the Jaguars, Bradley has served as the defensive coordinator for the Chargers, Raiders and Colts.

Pelissero notes that Robert Saleh, who was rehired to serve as the Niners’ defensive coordinator, has a long history with Bradley. Saleh served on Bradley’s staffs in Seattle and Jacksonville.

The 49ers finished 6-11 this season, which was a big drop off after making the Super Bowl last season. They lost seven of their last eight games.

The Niners fired Nick Sorensen as their defensive coordinator and have replaced him with Saleh. Saleh previously served in the same role prior to being hired as the Jets’ head coach. The 49ers also promoted Klint Kubiak to offensive coordinator for 2025.