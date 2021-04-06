49ers all but certain to draft this QB at No. 3?

The San Francisco 49ers proved how high they are on this year’s quarterback class when they gave up two future first-round picks and then some to move up to No. 3 in the draft. Initial reports indicated they were not set on one particular player at that slot, but many are convinced the Niners have already made up their minds.

Adam Schefter said on ESPN Radio Tuesday morning that he would be stunned if the 49ers don’t draft former Alabama star Mac Jones. The day before, Schefter said Jones is “in the conversation” but also mentioned Trey Lance and Justin Fields.

"Mac Jones, the Alabama quarterback, is absolutely square in the conversation to become the No. 3 overall pick." —@AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/Kgf985sytc — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 5, 2021

The first three picks in the draft are going to be quarterbacks. Trevor Lawrence has long been a lock to be taken first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and almost everyone is convinced the New York Jets will take BYU’s Zach Wilson. That leaves the 49ers to choose between Jones, Lance and Fields.

Unless San Francisco is sending smoke signals, all indications are that Jones is at the top of their list. They could also trade Jimmy Garoppolo before the draft and try to secure an extra pick or two, though their asking price for him seems quite high.

Jones is one of the more intriguing prospects in the draft. He’s easily the worst athlete of the top QBs available, but he has drawn plenty of flattering comparisons. He’s the type of pocket passer that 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan covets.