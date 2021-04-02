Here is the 49ers’ reported asking price for Jimmy Garoppolo

The San Francisco 49ers have said Jimmy Garoppolo will remain with the team in 2021 unless they are blown away by a trade offer, and we now have a better idea of what would blow them away.

Michael Giardi of NFL Network said Friday that he has heard the 49ers are seeking a first-round pick for Garoppolo.

The New England Patriots have been consistently linked to Garoppolo, but it seems unlikely that Bill Belichick would give up a first-round pick to bring back his former quarterback. In all likelihood, the Niners are setting the asking price high because they are genuinely comfortable keeping Garoppolo through next season

San Francisco pulled off a blockbuster trade with the Miami Dolphins last week to move up to No. 3 overall in the draft. They did that to draft a quarterback, which signals they do not believe Garoppolo is their QB of the future. He could, however, be a valuable bridge option that will allow the Niners to develop a rookie behind him.

Garoppolo has also battled injuries in recent years and not played all that well, so he might be able to boost his trade value if he plays well early on next season.

It’s unclear which quarterback the Niners are eyeing with the third overall pick, but one player seems to have emerged as a surprising favorite.