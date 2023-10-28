49ers likely to have Brock Purdy in Week 8 after all?

The San Francisco 49ers seemed poised to be without Brock Purdy for their Week 8 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, but it sounds like that may not be the case after all.

Purdy is expected to be cleared from the concussion protocol on Saturday, paving the way for him to start Sunday, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. Purdy spent the bulk of the week in the protocol after suffering the injury Monday night.

If all goes as expected, #49ers QB Brock Purdy will receive clearance later today and start tomorrow vs. the Bengals. — Matt Maiocco (Threads @maiocconbcs) (@MaioccoNBCS) October 28, 2023

Given the timing of Purdy’s placement in the protocol, it certainly looked like Sam Darnold would have to start against the Bengals instead. The 49ers maintained all along that Purdy had a pathway to playing, and it sounds like they were correct.

Purdy has thrown for 1,668 yards with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions in seven games so far this season, and has been one of the league’s better quarterbacks. His presence will be a big help as the Niners try to end a two-game losing streak.