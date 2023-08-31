 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, August 31, 2023

49ers made change to Brock Purdy’s throwing limit

August 31, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Read
Brock Purdy throws in warmups

Jan 29, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during warmups against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers made a change to Brock Purdy’s practice schedule this week, and it is one that has fans concerned with Week 1 rapidly approaching.

Reporters in attendance at 49ers practice on Monday noticed that Purdy was not on the field for warmups. He did take part in the session, but he threw a lot less than he had in the weeks prior. Head coach Kyle Shanahan later told the media that the team has cut Purdy’s pitch count in half from around 700 throws per week to 350 throws

The 49ers also sent out a memo saying the reduction in throws was part of Purdy’s rehab plan all along.

Purdy suffered an elbow injury during the NFC Championship Game last season that required surgery. We have heard nothing but positive things about his rehab. The 49ers said on August 14 that they had removed all practice restrictions for Purdy. Some are concerned that the change to Purdy’s throwing limit could indicate he suffered a setback or is experiencing fatigue in his elbow.

Time will tell, but there is no reason to believe Purdy is in danger of missing Week 1. The Niners are likely just playing it safe.

Article Tags

Brock PurdySan Francisco 49ers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus