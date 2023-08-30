49ers coach asked if he would consider a Nick Bosa trade amid holdout

Nick Bosa has yet to report to the San Francisco 49ers as he seeks a new contract from the team. Amid the contract dispute, the 49ers still have no plans to trade the star defensive lineman.

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked Wednesday whether the team would consider a trade of Bosa. Shanahan said no.

“No. I haven’t talked to many people about that, but I know how I feel — pretty strongly. I think everyone would agree with that,” Shanahan said.

Kyle Shanahan… pic.twitter.com/w3P4slbfz9 — John Chapman (@JL_Chapman) August 30, 2023

Shanahan is not exactly the person in charge of trades with the team, but his opinion probably goes a long way.

Bosa is the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He led the league with 18.5 sacks and had 51 tackles last season. The Niners want their top defensive star back, and they’re not thinking about trading him.

A report on Wednesday said that the two sides are close to working out a contract extension.

Bosa is scheduled to earn $17.85 million this season thanks to the Niners picking up his fifth-year contract option.