Report reveals Nick Bosa’s plan for Week 1 amid holdout

Nick Bosa has yet to return to the San Francisco 49ers as the start of the season rapidly approaches, but fans apparently do not need to worry about him missing Week 1.

Bosa is expected to play when the 49ers take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in their season opener, according to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report. The Niners are believed to be nearing a long-term contract extension with their star pass-rusher.

Source: Nick Bosa will be with the team and available to play Week One in Pittsburgh. The two sides plan to get a deal done “within the next few days.” — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) August 30, 2023

Bosa was the No. 2 overall pick by the 49ers in 2019 and signed a 4-year, $33.6 million rookie deal. Last year, the 49ers exercised their $17.85 million option for him for 2023.

Bosa is likely seeking a salary of around $25 million per year. His brother Joey makes that type of money with the Los Angeles Charges, as does T.J. Watt with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Niners general manager John Lynch recently made some strong comments about Bosa’s holdout.

Bosa, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, had 51 tackles, a league-leading 18.5 sacks and 48 quarterback hits last season. He was a Pro Bowler for the third time in his career, and he was named a first-team All-Pro.