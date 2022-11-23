49ers defender takes savage shots at DeAndre Hopkins

The San Francisco 49ers thwacked the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 in Week 11, but that was not nearly enough for one San Francisco defender.

49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward appeared on KNBR in San Francisco after the win over Arizona and slammed Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Ward and Hopkins were matched up against each other for the majority of the game.

“D-Hop think he a tough guy,” said Ward, per KNBR’s Jacob Hutchinson. “He think he still one of the best receivers in the league and he’s really not. He was trying to talk noise and talk hard all game. We not scared of him. He thought we was scared of him. He tried to intimidate us, but forget him, we did our thing. We went out there and got a dub and we did our job.

“He was just yip-yapping all game, but we don’t care about that,” Ward went on. “We just wanted to win. He was getting locked up. He was doing some dirty things. He tried to clip me, he grabbed me by the throat. He grabbed my facemask on one play, so I don’t respect his game. That’s steroid boy.”

The “steroid boy” jab is a reference to Hopkins’ suspension for a positive PED test, which he served during the first six weeks of the season.

The five-time Pro Bowler Hopkins had a successful first half against Ward and the 49ers, going for seven catches and 77 yards. But it was a lot harder for Hopkins in the second half. He managed just two catches for 14 yards after halftime as San Francisco ran away with the game.

Hopkins also cost the Cardinals when he drew a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for taunting a pair of 49ers defenders after a catch.

While Arizona took the L Monday, they will get another shot at the division rival 49ers during the regular season finale in Week 18. Ward will probably be looking forward to that rematch since he really hates star receivers.