49ers OL hits back at Jalen Carter over trash talk allegations

The NFL season is officially over. But some beef still appears to be carrying over to the offseason.

On Tuesday, San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Jon Feliciano and Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter took their personal feud public.

Feliciano made headlines recently after he appeared to blame 49ers teammate Spencer Buford for a costly mistake during San Francisco’s Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Feliciano insinuated that the 2nd-year player missed a crucial block that would have given quarterback Brock Purdy enough time for a touchdown in overtime. Instead, it was Patrick Mahomes and Mecole Hardman who connected for the title-clinching TD in OT.

49ers OL Jon Feliciano says he was "hungover" when he appeared to blame fellow guard Spencer Buford for blowing the blocking assignment on Chris Jones during the 49ers final offensive play of OT. Had Brock Purdy had time, Brandon Aiyuk was alone in the end zone for a TD 😳 pic.twitter.com/v8pwGrwdNv — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 13, 2024

Feliciano later apologized to Buford. But the 49ers veteran immediately faced new drama once Carter caught wind of the issue.

Carter posted a screenshot depicting the Feliciano-Buford exchange on Instagram. In the post, the Eagles rookie accused Feliciano of using trash talk that went over the line when the Eagles and 49ers faced off during the regular season.

“Same dude who spoke on my dead teammate and the reason I was emotional during our game mmh [sic],” captioned Carter in an Instagram story post.

This is disgusting: #Eagles DL Jalen Carter says that #49ers OL Jon Feliciano was talking trash to him during their week 13 game about the car accident that left one of his teammates dead…horrible. Feliciano also was on twitter blaming one of his teammates for a missed block. pic.twitter.com/UhaGsJmkMO — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 13, 2024

Carter insinuated that Feliciano had referenced his Georgia teammate Devin Willock, who died in a car crash last March. Carter was involved in the crash but did not face criminal charges.

On Tuesday, Feliciano told his side of the story. The 49ers lineman claimed that he only brought up Willock’s death after Carter had verbally threatened Feliciano’s family while on the field. Feliciano also alleged that Carter had been making threatening posts against his family on social media in the weeks that followed.

“Dude told me he was gonna murder me and my kids would never see me again 3x because I was laughing at him after getting a flag … I said I believe you you got a body. Then he continued for weeks posting my fam n reachin [sic] out to my friends,” Feliciano wrote on X.

If you dish it you gotta be able to take it. He talked about my kids, I made that reference. I lost a friend to an accident too so I understand why he was upset. I did feel bad thought about apologizing until he started posting my kids on his IG then I had to get NFL involved. — Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) February 14, 2024

The 49ers and Eagles already had bad blood after how last season’s NFC Championship Game unfolded. This latest issue will likely add more fuel to the fire.