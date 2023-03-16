Jalen Carter enters plea in reckless driving case

Former Georgia star Jalen Carter pleaded no contest on Thursday to charges of reckless driving and racing.

Carter’s attorney, Kim Stephens, told ESPN’s Mark Schlabach that Carter was sentenced to 12 months of probation, a $1,000 fine and 80 hours of community service. The defensive lineman has also agreed to attend a state-approved defensive driving course.

Carter had a warrant issued for his arrest in Athens, Ga., on March 1 on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing. Police said investigators determined that Carter and Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were “operating their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing” early on the morning of Jan. 15. Evidence indicated that the Ford Expedition LeCroy was driving crashed at a speed of 104 mph.

LeCroy and former Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock died in the crash.

Stephens told ESPN that Carter did not cause the fatal wreck, otherwise police would have charged him with a far more serious offense like vehicular homicide. The attorney also said Carter was not under the influence and that any reports about the 21-year-old fleeing the scene are inaccurate.

“Even after being informed that he could leave, Mr. Carter returned to the scene at the request of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department to answer additional questions and continued to cooperate in the investigation,” Stephens said.

Carter was at one point viewed as a legitimate candidate to be taken first overall in the NFL Draft. Teams will likely be happy to see that his legal issues have been resolved, but it does not sound like he impressed at Georgia’s Pro Day this week.

In 13 games last season, Carter had 32 tackles including three sacks. He helped lead Georgia to a second consecutive national championship.