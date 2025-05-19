49ers hand out another huge contract extension

After an offseason of departures, the San Francisco 49ers are spending big money to keep some of their key players in the fold.

The 49ers are signing linebacker Fred Warner to a new three-year contract extension worth $63 million, according to multiple reports. $56.7 million of the contract is guaranteed. The new deal makes Warner the NFL’s highest-paid linebacker, and ensures that he will remain with the team through 2029.

The #49ers and All-Pro LB Fred Warner have agreed to terms on a new 3-year contract extension worth $63M, per me and @MikeGarafolo.



The deal done by Justin Schulman of @AthletesFirst makes Warner, the perennial Pro Bowler, the NFL’s highest-paid LB. He gets $56.7M guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/hv8zG4ydce — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 19, 2025

Warner has established himself as the central figure in the 49ers’ defense. A four-time first-team All-Pro selection, he tallied 131 total tackles for San Francisco last season, including five for a loss.

The 49ers let a number of key players walk this offseason, including wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Part of the reason why was to clear out money in order to keep players like this. Tight end George Kittle got a record deal last month, while Brock Purdy’s long-awaited payday came last week.

The Niners are coming off a disappointing season that saw them go 6-11 and miss the playoffs. Despite that, they are clearly committing to their core of established stars in a bid to get back to the postseason.