49ers get great injury news about star player

The San Francisco 49ers have been hit with a lot of injuries to start the season, but they will get one key piece back on the field for Week 3.

The 49ers did not list tight end George Kittle on Friday’s injury report, and coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that Kittle would make his season debut Sunday with no restrictions.

Kyle Shanahan says no restrictions on Kittle, saying he’s “good to go” and thought he looked better each day of practice this week. https://t.co/gCmZVfVOGc — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) September 23, 2022

Kittle has yet to play in 2022 due to a groin injury that has lingered for the first two weeks. The 49ers struggled on offense in Week 1 partly due to his absence, though things improved in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Over the offseason, Kittle was quite enthusiastic about playing with Trey Lance for the first time with Lance as a full-time starter. Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2, so Kittle will be teaming up again with Jimmy Garoppolo, which has been a successful relationship dating back to Kittle’s rookie year of 2017.