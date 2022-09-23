 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, September 23, 2022

49ers get great injury news about star player

September 23, 2022
by Grey Papke
George Kittle looking on

Jan 28, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle at Super Bowl LIV press conference at Hyatt Regency Miami/James L. Knight Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers have been hit with a lot of injuries to start the season, but they will get one key piece back on the field for Week 3.

The 49ers did not list tight end George Kittle on Friday’s injury report, and coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that Kittle would make his season debut Sunday with no restrictions.

Kittle has yet to play in 2022 due to a groin injury that has lingered for the first two weeks. The 49ers struggled on offense in Week 1 partly due to his absence, though things improved in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Over the offseason, Kittle was quite enthusiastic about playing with Trey Lance for the first time with Lance as a full-time starter. Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2, so Kittle will be teaming up again with Jimmy Garoppolo, which has been a successful relationship dating back to Kittle’s rookie year of 2017.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus