49ers GM shares update on Deebo Samuel situation

The San Francisco 49ers did not trade Deebo Samuel during the NFL draft, and general manager John Lynch says the reason for that is very straightforward — they want the star wide receiver on their roster.

During a Monday appearance on KNBR, Lynch was asked if he expects Samuel to be with the Niners when the 2022 season begins. He said it is “our job” to make sure Samuel remains in San Francisco.

“He’s too good of a player,” Lynch said, via Tim Daniels of Bleacher Report. “We’ve got too good of a thing going and we want to keep that going. That’s where I’ll leave that.”

Lynch acknowledged that there are issues between Samuel and the Niners. There is really no hiding from that after Samuel went public with his trade request. Lynch said the team is working hard to sort out the differences.

“I don’t think [the obstacles] are insurmountable. I think we can find a way to resolution, and we’re hopeful for that because we know what he’s been to this organization,” Lynch added. “Thirty-sixth pick in 2019, and he’s been so good on and off the field. Obviously, a tremendous player. … He makes us better. I think we make him better. And we’re hopeful that we get everything right and that we’re rolling forward.”

San Francisco reportedly received at least two significant offers for Samuel during the draft. They did not entertain either.

It does not sound like Samuel has changed his stance on wanting out, but Lynch is obviously optimistic. The fact that the Niners did not trade Samuel before or during the draft says a lot about where they stand.