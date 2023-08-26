49ers GM speaks out on Trey Lance after trade to Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers have officially ended the Trey Lance experiment.

The Niners traded the third-year quarterback to the Dallas Cowboys on Friday for a very meager return relative to what they gave up to acquire the North Dakota product back in 2021. Two years ago, the 49ers sent the Miami Dolphins three first-round picks and a third-round pick in exchange for the right to move up to third overall and select Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Niners general manager John Lynch was asked about the trade with the Cowboys during the 49ers-Chargers preseason broadcast on Friday. Lynch dubbed the entire Lance saga as a gamble that just did not pay off for San Francisco.

“We took a shot, and it didn’t work out. We own that. We take accountability for it,” said Lynch on the 49ers-Chargers broadcast, via Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

“I can tell everybody: It wasn’t for lack of effort on Trey’s part or on our part that it didn’t work. Circumstances took hold.”

The “circumstances” that Lynch referred to were the multiple injuries Lance had to overcome as well as the emergence of Brock Purdy last season. Even journeyman QB Sam Darnold — a former third-overall pick himself — beat out Lance for the backup QB job.

Lynch also hinted that the Cowboys “really wanted” Lance. In Dallas, Lance sits behind two veterans in Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush.

Lance was informed that he had lost the 49ers QB2 job on Wednesday. He was slated to play in their preseason contest against the Chargers on Friday before the trade with the Cowboys was announced.

Lance played just two games for the 49ers last year before suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks.