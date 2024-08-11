49ers hit with brutal injury blow in preseason opener

The San Francisco 49ers may be without a key member of their secondary for a significant amount of time.

On Saturday, cornerback Ambry Thomas had to be carted off the field during the Niners’ preseason opener against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. Thomas reportedly suffered a broken forearm during San Francisco’s 17-13 loss.

49ers CB Ambry Thomas broke his forearm tonight and will be sidelined indefinitely. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 11, 2024

When asked about Thomas after the game, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan hinted that the cornerback’s injury could be a long-term issue.

“It will be some time,” Shanahan said, referring to Thomas’ road to recovery.

San Francisco picked Thomas in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The Michigan alum played in 15 games (6 starts) for the 49ers last season. Thomas tallied 43 combined tackles and 1 interception in his third campaign.

Thomas was listed as a backup cornerback behind Deommodore Lenoir and Pro Bowler Charvarius Ward on the 49ers’ unofficial depth chart for Week 1.