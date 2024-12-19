49ers lose another key offensive player to injury

The San Francisco 49ers have been ravaged by injuries this season, and it sounds like they have lost yet another running back for at least a week.

Isaac Guerendo is dealing with a hamstring injury that will likely sideline him for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

After losing RBs Christian McCaffrey, Jordan Mason and Elijah Mitchell to season-ending injuries, it now looks as if the 49ers will be without RB Isaac Guerendo for Sunday’s game vs. Miami. Guerendo is dealing with a hamstring injury and is unlikely to play, per source. pic.twitter.com/PyqyBCqPoT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 19, 2024

Guerendo has done an admirable job as the next, next, (next?) man up for the 49ers. The rookie has 381 rushing yards and has averaged 5.1 yards per carry. He handled the bulk of the work in San Francisco’s backfield the last two weeks after both Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason were put on injured reserve. McCaffrey and Mason joined Elijah Mitchell, who had surgery after suffering a hamstring injury during the preseason.

In addition to all of their running backs, the Niners also lost star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to a torn ACL in Week 7. The injuries are a big reason why they are 6-8 and all but eliminated from playoff contention.

If Guerendo does miss Sunday’s game, fourth-year back Patrick Taylor Jr. would be in line to start.