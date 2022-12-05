 Skip to main content
49ers bring in veteran QB option after Jimmy Garoppolo injury

December 4, 2022
by Grey Papke
Kyle Shanahan with a headset

Sep 23, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan watches play on the sidelines during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers only needed a few hours after the conclusion of Sunday’s game to begin raiding the market for veteran quarterbacks to fill their decimated depth chart.

The 49ers signed veteran Josh Johnson off the Denver Broncos’ practice squad, making the move after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending broken foot in a win over the Miami Dolphins.

Whether Johnson has any active role with the 49ers remains to be seen, though he figures to at least serve as a backup. Rookie Brock Purdy finished Sunday’s win and looked capable of holding down the fort, at the very least.

The 49ers know Johnson well, which likely played a role in the team moving for him so quickly. He has three previous stints with the team, most recently as a practice squad member at the end of the 2020 season. That means he can come in with at least some familiarity with the offense, even if he will not be expected to start.

