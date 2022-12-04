Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy impresses for 49ers

Brock Purdy needs a new nickname after the way he played on Sunday.

Purdy came on in relief of the injured Jimmy Garoppolo in the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins. The 7th-round pick out of Iowa State showed no dropoff in play from Jimmy G. as he led the Niners.

Purdy looked sharp as he helped the Niners offense move the ball. He led a touchdown drive on his first possession, which came in the first quarter. Though the team punted on its next two series and then Purdy threw an interception, he came through with another touchdown pass before halftime.

Through three quarters, Purdy was 20/30 for 171 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception.

So why does Purdy need a new nickname? He was the last pick in April’s draft (No. 262 overall), which gives him the automatic “Mr. Irrelevant” moniker.

PUrdy instantly proved himself to be very relevant for the 49ers. Ryan Succop better watch out as Purdy has his eye on him for the title of best Mr. Irrelevant pick.