49ers officially release former Pro Bowler

The San Francisco 49ers have officially released a former Pro Bowl player.

The Niners announced on Wednesday that they have released Dee Ford. The move was expected ever since 49ers GM John Lynch said the team was planning to release Ford once the sides worked out some details.

Ford’s career with the 49ers amounts to nothing short of a disappointment.

The Niners acquired Ford in a March 2019 trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. Ford was coming off a 13-sack season that resulted in a Pro Bowl selection. San Francisco sent KC a second-round pick and gave Ford a 5-year, $85.5 million contract extension. But Ford never saw most of that money.

San Francisco and Ford agreed to a restructured contract each of the last two years as he dealt with back issues. The 31-year-old played in 11 games his first season with San Francisco, but then just one game in 2020 and six games last year.

Ford ended up with just 9.5 sacks in 18 games over three seasons with San Francisco.

Ford will become a free agent and able to sign with any team. Though Ford has talent, he comes with a big buyer beware warning due to his back.