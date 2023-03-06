Report: 49ers reportedly considering 3 QBs in free agency

The San Francisco 49ers would like to add an extra quarterback considering the injury issues they are facing at the position.

Brock Purdy is set to undergo elbow surgery after getting hurt in the NFC Championship Game. It is unclear how much time Purdy might miss, but the amount is likely to be several months.

Trey Lance is recovering from a broken ankle suffered at the start of last season and should be ready for training camp. They need some depth, as well as someone who can push Lance, and San Francisco apparently is considering some options.

Veteran NFL reporter Mike Silver reported both in a Bally Sports and San Francisco Chronicle article that the Niners are considering three veterans. The quarterbacks he named are Matt Ryan, Jacoby Brissett and Andy Dalton.

Ryan entered last season as the Indianapolis Colts’ starter but was in and out of the starting lineup after they benched him. The 37-year-old passed for 3,057 yards, 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 12 games.

Brissett passed for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns and 6 interceptions in 16 games with the Cleveland Browns last season. The 30-year-old veteran proved during his time with Cleveland and Indianapolis that he can protect the ball well and make some plays.

Dalton had a bit of a resurgeance last season with the Saints. The 35-year-old passed for 2,871 yards, 18 touchdowns and 9 interceptions over 14 games last season.

Lance and Purdy are the only quarterbacks the Niners have under contract currently.