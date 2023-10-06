 Skip to main content
NFC power acquires Randy Gregory in trade with Broncos

October 6, 2023
by Larry Brown
Randy Gregory without a helmet

Sep 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory (5) during the second half against the Houston Texans at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos announced their intention earlier this week to release Randy Gregory. Luckily, they were able to find a trade partner for the defensive lineman.

The Broncos are trading Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers. Denver is packaging a 2024 7th-round pick along with Gregory to San Francisco. They are getting back a 2024 6th-round pick, according to Adam Schefter.

Perhaps the best part about the trade for the Broncos is not the swap of late-round 2024 picks, but getting the 49ers to take on part of his contract.

Gregory was in the second year of the 5-year, $70 million contract he signed with Denver in March 2022. Gregory had 21 tackles and 3 sacks in 10 games for the Broncos.

Gregory now joins a defense that has allowed tied for the third-fewest points in the NFL this season. San Francisco is one of just two unbeaten teams left in the NFL.

