49ers, Seahawks reportedly interested in Dan Quinn

Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn apparently won’t have to wait very long to land a new job. The only question is whether he’ll get another shot as a head coach.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, Quinn is expected to have his pick of defensive coordinator openings in the NFL. He remains well-liked and widely respected by his peers. However, his preference would be to try to find another head coaching job first.

If that doesn’t happen, two opportunities stand out for Quinn. He remains close with Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who may make a change at defensive coordinator with the unit struggling this year. Quinn was Seattle’s defensive coordinator prior to landing the Falcons’ head coaching job.

Quinn also remains close with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who was his offensive coordinator in Atlanta. San Francisco’s defensive coordinator job could open up if Robert Saleh lands a head coaching job during the offseason.

La Canfora added on CBS’s “The NFL Today” that a bidding war could develop over Quinn between Seattle and San Francisco.

Quinn was fired by the Falcons as head coach earlier this year. It doesn’t seem to have hurt his reputation much, despite the significant issues his team has had in recent years.