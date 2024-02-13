49ers OL makes classy move after committing huge blunder in Super Bowl

Who goofed on the San Francisco 49ers’ offensive line? I’ve got to know!

49ers fans have been left wondering what happened on the team’s 3rd-and-4 play in overtime of the Super Bowl.

The 49ers took the ball first in overtime and drove down to the Kansas City Chiefs’ 9-yard line with the game tied at 19. After running for no gain on second down, the 49ers had a 3rd-and-4 — which proved to be a pivotal play.

Even though the Niners had a good passing look, Brock Purdy had no time to find an open Brandon Aiyuk in the end zone because Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones had busted through unblocked to spoil the play and force Purdy to throw the ball away rather than take a sack.

This just can’t happen. Biggest play of the game and Chris Jones, the best DT in football is left unblocked. If Jones is blocked up, Brandon Aiyuk is wide open for a TD. Jauan Jennings open as well pic.twitter.com/chhd5gTjO0 — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) February 12, 2024

The 49ers ended up kicking a field goal on the possession to go up 22-19, but they lost the game 25-22 when Kansas City scored a touchdown on the ensuing drive.

So what happened on the play?

The Niners had slid their protection to the wrong side, and Jones came through a big hole unblocked. Many people had been blaming right tackle Colton McKivitz for not blocking Jones. But right guard Spencer Burford emerged on social media Monday to take responsibility for the error.

“Should’ve fanned out and let the backer be the free hitter,” Burford wrote on X Monday in response to someone criticizing the line for the mistake.

Should’ve fanned out and let the backer be the free hitter — Spencer Burford (@SpencerB74) February 13, 2024

What Burford is saying is that he should have blocked No. 95 Jones and let No. 20 Justin Reid come through untouched. Blocking the first guy — Jones — might have given Purdy the extra split-second needed to make a better pass or find someone in the end zone before Reid arrived to hit the QB.

Why would Burford go on social media to take responsibility for such a big error? The classy player said he didn’t want his fellow lineman McKivitz to continue being wrongly blamed.

“Nah just tell them to chill on colt please that’s all I ask …,” Burford wrote.

Nah just tell them to chill on colt please that’s all I ask … — Spencer Burford (@SpencerB74) February 13, 2024

There aren’t too many guys who would not only take responsibility for making such a big mistake, but also do it so people go easy on his teammate. That’s strong leadership and class from Burford.