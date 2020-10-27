Aaron Donald was ‘looking forward’ to facing Germain Ifedi

Aaron Donald was looking forward to eating Germain Ifedi’s lunch on Monday night.

Donald spoke with ESPN’s announcers prior to “Monday Night Football” between his Los Angeles Rams and the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Donald apparently shared with the announcers that he was eager for his matchup with Ifedi. Ifedi switched positions from tackle with Seattle to guard with Chicago, and Donald thinks that has hurt the offensive lineman.

“We asked Aaron Donald about [the switch] and he said ‘he just looks uncomfortable in there at guard.’ He’s like, ‘quite honestly, I’m looking forward to the opportunity,'” ESPN’s announcers shared during the game.

Donald is regarded as the best interior defensive lineman in the NFL, so he probably has his way with almost every offensive lineman he faces. But facing Ifedi was even more appetizing for him than usual.

Donald entered Monday’s game with 7.5 sacks in six games. Donald is a six-time Pro Bowler and two-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year.