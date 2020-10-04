Aaron Donald, Nick Gates trade shots after play

Aaron Donald and Nick Gates were called for penalties after trading some shots on Sunday.

Donald and Gates got into it following a play in the third quarter of the New York Giants-Los Angeles Rams game. They traded a few eye pokes and face smacks before being flagged.

Aaron Donald and Nick Gates get into it after the play #RamsHouse #Giants pic.twitter.com/mkDRkWnhtO — Roto Street Journal (RSJ) (@RotoStJournal) October 4, 2020

Unnecessary roughness was called on both players, resulting in offsetting penalties. The Giants were able to keep the ball following the first down they converted on the play. But they ended up punting on the possession to keep the score at 10-6 Rams.

The Giants were having trouble on the offensive line against the tough Rams front. They allowed four sacks through the first four possessions.

Gates is playing a new position in center and said he was “excited” for the chance to face Donald, whom he called the best player he’s faced. Maybe once the game got underway he felt less thrilled about the matchup.