Report: Rams make decision on discipline over practice brawl

The Los Angeles Rams have made at least some decision on how they will handle discipline from Thursday’s wild practice fight with the Cincinnati Bengals.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Rams will handle any discipline stemming from the brawl internally. There are no plans to publicly disclose any discipline that is handed down to any players.

A #Rams source says the team will handle the matter of Thursday's practice fight with the Bengals internally, with any potential discipline to remain private. https://t.co/H8p8zW83ih — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 26, 2022

Few will be satisfied with this outcome, though it is precisely what the NFL allows for. Since the brawl happened during a practice, discipline does not actually fall at the NFL’s feet, and is left to the teams.

Much of the speculation about discipline will center on Aaron Donald, who was seen swinging helmets at opponents during the free-for-all. That is the sort of thing the league would come down hard on if it took place during a game. Here, any discipline will simply fall to the Rams.