Aaron Donald reveals 1 factor that led him to return to Rams

Aaron Donald flirted with retirement after winning the Super Bowl before ultimately returning to the Los Angeles Rams. On Saturday, he revealed what could have changed that decision.

Donald admitted that he would not have returned had coach Sean McVay decided to leave the Rams. The star defensive lineman added that he will probably call it a career if McVay does opt to depart at any point.

“Not at all. Not at all,” Donald told NFL Network when asked if he would be in camp without McVay, via Bobby Kownack of NFL.com. “If Sean ain’t here — I told Sean when he first got here. We came up with some things early and I first told him as long as he’s the head coach here, I want to continue to build my legacy with him. As long as he’s here and I got the ability to still play at a high level, I’m going to be here. When he’s gone and it’s all said and done, that probably will be when I’m hanging it up, too.”

Around the time of the Super Bowl, there was some speculation that McVay might leave coaching to go into television. McVay himself added a bit of fuel to that speculation with comments he made. He could have made a ton of money had he chosen to do so, but he ultimately decided against it.

Donald more or less tied his future to McVay at the team’s championship parade. Ultimately, as long as the coach sticks around, Donald apparently will too.