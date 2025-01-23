Aaron Glenn looking to add former Pro Bowl QB to his coaching staff

Aaron Glenn has been hired as the new head coach of the New York Jets, and he may be bringing a former Pro Bowl quarterback with him.

FOX Sports NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reported on Wednesday that Glenn has targeted Mark Brunell as a person to add to his coaching staff with the Jets.

Brunell played in the NFL from 1993-2011 and was a three-time Pro Bowl quarterback. He made all three Pro Bowls while playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Brunell later went into coaching and served as the head coach for the Episcopal School of Jacksonville from 2013-2020. He went 51–32–1 over his eight seasons in charge.

Since 2021, Brunell has served as the Detroit Lions’ quarterbacks coach. He was hired when Dan Campbell took over as the franchise’s head coach. Glenn served as Campbell’s defensive coordinator for the same span with Detroit.

It’s unclear in what role Brunell might serve, but offensive coordinator would have to be a possibility. Why would Brunell leave Detroit for the Jets if he weren’t getting a promotion? Another question is whether Brunell or Todd Haley would be the team’s offensive coordinator. Schultz mentioned that Glenn was targeting both men for his staff.

Sources say Aaron Glenn is already busy assembling his new staff with the #Jets, which includes the following targets: – Steve Wilks as DC

– Mark Brunell

– Chris Banjo as Special Teams coach

– Former Bears interim HC Thomas Brown

– Former Chiefs HC Todd Haley

– Mike Westhoff,… https://t.co/kg66Qv2qet — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 22, 2025

The Jets are coming off a 5-12 season during which they fired head coach Robert Saleh after just five games. The franchise hasn’t had a winning season since 2015 and last made the playoffs in 2010. Aaron Glenn is hoping to change the team’s fortunes moving forward.