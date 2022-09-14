Aaron Rodgers has brutal comment about 1 Packers WR

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues to sound quite down on his set of wide receivers.

The Packers struggled on offense in Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, with Rodgers demonstrating little faith in most of his young wide receivers. Among that group is second-year receiver Amari Rodgers, who has handled kick return duties for Green Bay but has virtually no role in the offense.

On Wednesday, the quarterback was asked if Rodgers might be in line for an increased role in the offense. The response was quite chilly, to say the least.

Aaron Rodgers on Amari Rodgers' fit in offense: "Yeah, he's returning for us now. That's all I got on it." — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 14, 2022

Rodgers doesn’t even try for a diplomatic answer here. His bluntness might be admirable, but this has to be pretty demoralizing to hear.

To be fair, Rodgers did target rookies Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson a combined nine times in Week 1, so it is not as if the quarterback froze the rookies out of the offense. The full faith does not seem to be there, though, and we have known it for a while. It might not be getting any better, either.