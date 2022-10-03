Aaron Rodgers shares why he spoke with Bill Belichick so long

The admiration between Aaron Rodgers and Bill Belichick was evident in the week ahead of the Green Bay Packers-New England Patriots game, during the contest, and afterwards. Rodgers even shared after the game why the two shared such a long embrace after the game.

Rodgers led his Packers to a 27-24 win over the Pats in overtime on Sunday. After the game, the Packers quarterback and Patriots head coach spent a long time embracing and talking.

That wasn’t unique to the end of the game either; the two spent time pregame as well.

Bill Belichick just stopped for a quick chat with Aaron Rodgers on his way onto the field. pic.twitter.com/iXXWE67K1X — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 2, 2022

What was the reason the two spent so much time together? Rodgers said after the win that it will probably be the last time he and Belichick face each other.

Rodgers says this “probably was” the last time he’ll face Belichick. They had a long discussion in warmups in addition to after the game pic.twitter.com/R24aNttiXN — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) October 3, 2022

He’s probably right. Those teams only meet every five years. Unless their teams make the Super Bowl in the same year, both men would have to still be around another five years in order to play (barring a trade).

The respect between the two legends was very strong.

After the game, Belichick said Rodgers was too much.

Bill Belichick: “In the end, Rodgers was just too good.” pic.twitter.com/B57SqMiXzi — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) October 3, 2022

In the week leading up to the game, Rodgers said Belichick was the best coach in the game.

Belichick returned the compliment a day later.

Guys like Rodgers and Belichick are sure to make the Hall of Fame. They live for competition, and facing each other are among the biggest challenges in football.