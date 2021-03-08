Aaron Rodgers calls out California Governor Gavin Newsom

Aaron Rodgers has been openly critical of some coronavirus restrictions since the pandemic was declared last year, and the Green Bay Packers quarterback took another swipe at California Governor Gavin Newsom recently.

Rodgers was interviewed for an Instagram video for Zenith Watches last week when he mentioned how he has been trying to help small businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The former NFL MVP recently donated $1 million to businesses in and around his hometown of Chico, Calif. He mentioned the California lockdowns when speaking about that during the Zenith Watches interview.

“You know, we’re just trying to do our part and as we ease back into the training stuff in my professional life, I just want to make sure where I’m from and the area I’ve called home in the past are doing OK. … And California has really been hit hard by COVID and by the rules that the governor has put in place as well,” Rodgers said, as transcribed by Carlos Garcia of Blaze Media.

This isn’t the first time Rodgers has taken aim at Newsom and other government officials. He previously made a sizable donation to “The Barstool Fund,” which was started by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy to help struggling small businesses. Rodgers praised Portnoy during one of his routine appearances on “The Pat McAfee Show” and ripped government officials for their hypocrisy.

“I mean, they put these rules in place … they’re not even following their own rules. How many people have gotten caught?” Rodgers asked. “(They say) don’t travel, don’t leave the state. Oh, here’s so-and-so on a vacation. Oh, here’s so-and-so at a salon. Don’t eat out at a restaurant unless you’re wearing a mask and separate. Oh, here’s a picture of the governor of California violating those rules. Oh, public schools are closed but I can send my kids to a private school in person. It’s like, I mean, for us to count on the government to help us out is becoming a joke at this point.”

Rodgers said early in the pandemic that he is not in favor of stay-at-home orders. Newsom was the first governor last year to order a full lockdown for his state, and many others followed suit.

Rodgers was also critical of the NFL last year for some of the league’s coronavirus protocols.

