Has Aaron Rodgers made a decision about his future with Packers?

Has Aaron Rodgers made a decision about his future with the Green Bay Packers? If you read between the lines in what he is saying, it seems like he has.

Rodgers took a few days to contemplate his future and his life during a recent darkness retreat. He spoke about his experience during an appearance on Aubrey Marcus’ podcast that was released on Wednesday. During his interview, Rodgers told fans to chill out about pushing him for a decision.

The 39-year-old said that he spent the third day of his retreat trying to imagine what life would be like if he retired. He said he spent the fourth and final day of his retreat imagining what life would be like if he kept playing.

While discussing the process, Rodgers seemed to hint that he has whittled down his choices to two options. He said one option was “scary” and the other “unknown.”

“The scary was retirement, and the unknown was going back and playing and what does that mean?” Rodgers said. “Is that Green Bay or somewhere else? If that’s somewhere else, what is it like being somewhere else?”

Rodgers really has three options: retiring, returning to the Packers, or playing for a new team. He mentioned the three options in his response, but Green Bay really isn’t an “unknown” option for him. So if his choices are between a “scary” scenario and an “unknown” scenario, that seems to rule out a return to the known scenario, which is Green Bay.

“Now it feels like there are two very beautiful options that both feel really nourishing and special,” Rodgers said of the two options.

Rodgers hasn’t made a decision yet on his future but did say he will try to make a choice sooner than later. Just don’t expect any announcements this weekend as Rodgers has plans to celebrate Marcus’ birthday.