Aaron Rodgers has strong message for impatient fans

March 1, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Nov 13, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during warmups prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers is still in the process of weighing whether he wants to continue his NFL career next season, and the star quarterback has a message for fans who are tired of all the uncertainty — just don’t listen.

Rodgers discussed his future during the latest episode of Aubrey Marcus’ podcast, which was released on Wednesday. He stressed that he is trying to “make a decision sooner rather than later” but said he wants to be certain before making any commitments. Rodgers also responded to the idea that he is intentionally building “drama.”

“There’s a finality to the decision. I don’t make it lightly,” Rodgers said, as transcribed by Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com. “I don’t want to drag anybody around. I’m answering questions about it because I got asked about it. I’m talking about it because it’s important to me. If you don’t like it and you think it’s drama, and you think I’m being a diva or whatever, then just tune it out. That’s fine. But this is my life. It’s important to me. I’lI make a decision soon enough and we’ll go down that road. I’ll be really excited about it.”

Rodgers recently completed a four-day isolation retreat, which you can read more about here. The 39-year-old told Marcus that he contemplated his playing future during the retreat and “touched many of the feelings on both sides in the darkness.”

There are three options for Rodgers — retire, return to Green Bay, or play for a new team. If he decides he wants a fresh start, the Packers seem willing to accommodate that. General manager Brian Gutekunst made some telling comments about the situation on Tuesday.

