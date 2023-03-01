Aaron Rodgers has strong message for impatient fans

Aaron Rodgers is still in the process of weighing whether he wants to continue his NFL career next season, and the star quarterback has a message for fans who are tired of all the uncertainty — just don’t listen.

Rodgers discussed his future during the latest episode of Aubrey Marcus’ podcast, which was released on Wednesday. He stressed that he is trying to “make a decision sooner rather than later” but said he wants to be certain before making any commitments. Rodgers also responded to the idea that he is intentionally building “drama.”

“There’s a finality to the decision. I don’t make it lightly,” Rodgers said, as transcribed by Tyler Dunne of GoLongTD.com. “I don’t want to drag anybody around. I’m answering questions about it because I got asked about it. I’m talking about it because it’s important to me. If you don’t like it and you think it’s drama, and you think I’m being a diva or whatever, then just tune it out. That’s fine. But this is my life. It’s important to me. I’lI make a decision soon enough and we’ll go down that road. I’ll be really excited about it.”

Rodgers recently completed a four-day isolation retreat, which you can read more about here. The 39-year-old told Marcus that he contemplated his playing future during the retreat and “touched many of the feelings on both sides in the darkness.”

There are three options for Rodgers — retire, return to Green Bay, or play for a new team. If he decides he wants a fresh start, the Packers seem willing to accommodate that. General manager Brian Gutekunst made some telling comments about the situation on Tuesday.