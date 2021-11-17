Aaron Rodgers defends former rival QB against critics

Following a 31-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has taken some heat. He’s tossed four interceptions over the past two games, and the sharks are circling. But Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t want to hear it.

Appearing on Tuesday’s edition of “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers heaped praise upon his former rival. He even called Stafford “one of the most gifted” throwers of the generation.

"I'm not here for any Matthew Stafford slander.. I've always been a big fan & he's one of the most gifted throwers of the football in my generation" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/pDyZEMPqoA — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 16, 2021

“Those are trash comments. I’m a huge Stafford fan and have been for a long time,” Rodgers said. “We played against him for so many years. He’s one of the most gifted throwers in football, definitely of my generation. I put him up there with some of the most gifted guys to ever throw the football. You know, I’m a fan. He’s a tough dude and has played through some crazy injuries.

“I’m a big fan and he’s having a really nice season. . . He’s played really well, first year in the system. I’m not here for any Matthew Stafford trash (or slander).”

The Rams have dropped their previous two games but are still 7-3 on the season. They are among the Super Bowl favorites and Stafford remains an MVP candidate.

In 10 games this season, Stafford has completed 67.7% of his passes for 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Prior to his recent rough stretch, Stafford had a 22:4 TD:INT ratio, among the best in football.

Stafford and the Rams will enjoy a much-needed bye this week before returning in Week 12 to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers at Lambeau Field.